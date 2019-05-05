Aranami leads Monterrey over Saltillo 6-2

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Sho Aranami had three hits and scored two runs as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 6-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Monterrey went up 5-0 in the second after Amadeo Zazueta hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run double by Felix Perez.

The Sultanes tacked on another run in the third when Aranami hit an RBI single, scoring Chris Roberson.

Monterrey southpaw Marco Tovar (2-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Castellanos (1-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Saraperos, Kristian Delgado doubled and singled, driving home two runs.

Monterrey improved to 4-1 against Saltillo this season.