Rosario, Apodaca lift Saltillo over Monterrey 5-2

SALTILLO, Mexico (AP) -- Rainel Rosario homered twice and doubled, driving home three runs and scoring a couple as the Saraperos de Saltillo beat the Sultanes de Monterrey 5-2 on Saturday.

Juan Apodaca singled three times for Saltillo.

Monterrey started the scoring in the second inning. After leading off the inning with a single, Yamaico Navarro advanced to second on a walk by Felix Perez, went to third on a walk by Agustin Murillo, and then scored on a single by Yadir Drake.

Saltillo answered in the bottom of the frame, taking the lead for good when Alvaro Gonzalez homered to bring home Apodaca.

The Saraperos later added two runs in the third and one in the fifth. In the third, Rosario hit a two-run home run before he hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Saltillo right-hander Raul Carrillo (4-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on four hits over six innings. Opposing starter Jose De Paula (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after giving up five runs and 12 hits over five innings.

Despite the loss, Monterrey is 3-1 against Saltillo this season.