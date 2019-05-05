Red Bulls rally to snap Galaxy’s 7-game unbeaten streak

Marc Rzatkowski and Derrick Etienne scored in the second half and the New York Red Bulls beat Los Angeles 3-2 on Saturday to end the Galaxy's seven-game unbeaten streak.

Rzatkowski tied it at 2 for the Red Bulls (3-4-2), finishing Connor Lade's cross in the 59th minute with a left-footed shot from a yard behind the penalty spot. Etienne scored on a similar setup from Daniel Royer eight minutes later.

Amro Tarek gave New York a 1-0 lead in the 15th minute. Rzatkowski's free kick was deflected and Tarek drilled a left-footed shot back into the middle of the net. Uriel Antuna tied it for LA (7-2-1) with a close-range shot in the 39th minute, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic gave the Galaxy the lead with a diving header in the 43rd.

D.C. UNITED 3, CREW 1

WASHINGTON (AP) — Luciano Acosta scored, Wayne Rooney converted from the spot in first-half stoppage time and D.C. United beat Columbus to extend the Crew's losing streak to five games.

United (6-3-2) snapped a three-game home winless streak.

Acosta opened the scoring in the 27th minute, blasting home an empty-netter from point-blank range. After a video review, the Crew's Wil Trapp was called for a handball in the area and Rooney's penalty kick gave D.C. United a 2-0 lead in the fourth minute of first-half injury time.

Paul Arriola made it 3-0 in the 61st minute. An own goal by D.C. goalkeeper Bill Hamid got the Crew (4-6-1) on the board in the 75th.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, IMPACT 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Maximiliano Moralez and Ismael Tajouri-Shradi scored in New York City FC's victory over Montreal.

Sean Johnson had his fifth shutout of the season to tie for the MLS lead.

Moralez scored in the sixth minute, pouncing on a rebound from goalkeeper Evan Bush for his first goal of the season. Ismael Tajouri-Shradi connected in the 49th, finding the top left corner for his fourth goal of the season.

New York City improved to 3-1-6, and Montreal dropped to 5-4-2.

DYNAMO 2, FC DALLAS 1

HOUSTON (AP) — Mauro Manotas scored twice to help Houston beat Dallas in the Texas Derby.

Manotas opened the scoring in the 20th minute, putting enough power on a penalty kick to slip it under the diving Jesse Gonzalez. FC Dallas' Carlos Gruezo conceded the penalty after fouling Alberth Elis in the area.

In the 58th minute, Manotas let Elis' pass slip through his legs and find Memo Rodríguez out wide. Rodríguez fed it back to Manotas for a close-range finish to give the Dynamo (6-1-1) a 2-0 lead. Dominique Badji scored on a tap-in for FC Dallas (5-3-2) in the 87th minute.

Houston has won six of its last seven.

SOUNDERS 1, MINNESOTA UNITED 1, TIE

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Cristian Roldan scored for Seattle in the tie with Minnesota.

Minnesota's Ike Opara cleared an entry that Roldan first-timed from well outside the area to make it 1-1 in the 41st minute. Defender Romain Métanire stumbled as he tried to stop the Seattle attack on the left side, setting up a cross that Opara headed directly to Roldan. He blasted a bending right-footer past the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Vito Mannone and just inside the post.

Opara opened the scoring for United in the 26th.

Minnesota (4-3-3) is unbeaten in its last three games, conceding just one goal. Seattle (5-1-4) is winless in its last four games after a six-match unbeaten streak, including five wins, to open the season.

UNION 6, REVOLUTION 1

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sergio Santos scored his first two MLS goals and Philadelphia routed New England to run its unbeaten streak to four games.

Jack Elliott, Ilsinho, Kacper Przybylko and David Accam also scored for Philadelphia (6-3-2). Juan Fernando Caicedo scored for New England (2-7-2). The Revolution conceded their most goals since a 6-1 loss to Orlando City on Sept. 27, 2017.

TIMBERS 2, REAL SALT LAKE 1

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Diego Valeri and Sebastián Blanco each scored and Portland beat Real Salt Lake for its third straight victory.

Following a 3-3 tie with Colorado to open the season, Portland (3-5-1) lost five in a row before the winning streak.

Sam Johnson scored for Real Salt Lake (3-6-1).

FIRE 0, LOS ANGELES FC 0, TIE

LOS ANGELES (AP) — David Ousted had four saves for his second shutout of the season and Chicago tied Los Angeles FC.

Tyler Miller had one save for Los Angeles (7-1-3) for his fourth shutout.

Chicago (2-4-4) is winless in its last three games, but snapped a two-game losing streak.

EARTHQUAKES 1, FC CINCINNATI 0

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nick Lima scored his first goal of the season to help San Jose beat FC Cincinnati.

Daniel Vega had three saves for his second consecutive shutout for the Earthquakes (3-5-2). San Jose played a man down after Cristian Espinoza, who was shown a yellow card in the 15th, got a red card in the 51st minute.

FC Cincinnati (2-7-2) has lost five in a row and is winless in seven straight. The expansion team has just one goal since a 2-0 victory over New England on March 24th and has been shut out in five consecutive games.

TORONTO FC 2, ORLANDO CITY 0

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Osorio and Jay Chapman scored second-half goals in Toronto FC's victory over Orlando City.

Quentin Westberg had two saves for his first MLS shutout.

Toronto improved to 5-2-1. Orlando is 3-4-3.