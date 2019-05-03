Hutchison, Burns lift Scranton/WB over Syracuse 9-1

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) -- Billy Burns had three hits and three RBI, and Drew Hutchison allowed just two hits over five innings as the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Syracuse Mets 9-1 on Friday.

Hutchison (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out seven and walked one while allowing one run.

Scranton/WB scored in six different innings in the victory, including the ninth, when Ryan McBroom hit a solo home run and Gosuke Katoh hit a two-run home run.

Casey Coleman (0-2) went six innings, allowing four runs and six hits in the International League game. He also struck out seven and walked three.