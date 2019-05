Valencia condemns Nazi, monkey gestures by fans at Arsenal

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette heads the ball to score his side's second goal, during the Europa League semifinal first leg soccer match between Arsenal and Valencia at the Emirates stadium in London, Thursday, May 2, 2019. AP Photo

Valencia has expressed "utter disgust and absolute intolerance" toward the fans who were filmed making Nazi salutes and monkey gestures during a Europa League semifinal.

The Spanish club says the "isolated gestures" that circulated on social media after Thursday's game at Arsenal "in no way represent the Valencian fan base."

Though the gestures "are completely unjustifiable," Valencia seeks "more information about any possible provocations" involving Arsenal fans.

That comment "casts a doubt on the sincerity" of Valencia's statement, says British anti-racism campaign group Kick It Out.

Valencia also says it is working to identify the fans filmed and will "take corresponding disciplinary action" if they are season-ticket holders.

The incident followed Arsenal's 3-1 win in the first leg. The return is in Valencia next Thursday.