Avans, Mann lead Rancho Cucamonga to 8-3 win over Lake Elsinore

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. (AP) -- Drew Avans hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and Devin Mann had three hits and scored three runs as the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes topped the Lake Elsinore Storm 8-3 on Wednesday.

The home run by Avans scored Marcus Chiu to give the Quakes a 2-1 lead.

The Quakes later added runs in four additional innings to secure the victory.

Rancho Cucamonga right-hander Edwin Uceta (1-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Luis Patino (1-3) took the loss in the California League game after allowing three runs and four hits over four innings.

Esteury Ruiz homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Storm.

With the win, Rancho Cucamonga remains undefeated (6-0) against Lake Elsinore this season.