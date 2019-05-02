Arenado homers twice as Rockies beat Brewers 11-4

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Arenado, right, gets high-fives from Charlie Blackmon, left and Trevor Story after his three-run home run against the Milwaukee Brewers during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, May 1, 2019, in Milwaukee. AP Photo

Nolan Arenado and Colorado slugged their way to a runaway win.

When Milwaukee had to adjust its pitching plans, Arenado and company pounced.

Arenado homered twice and drove in four runs, and the Rockies stopped a three-game slide by pounding the Brewers 11-4 on Wednesday night.

"It was one of those funky games," said Rockies manager Bud Black, whose team had scored a total of 18 runs while losing six of its last seven games in Milwaukee. "A unique game all the way around."

Trevor Story also connected in Colorado's highest-scoring game of the season. Tony Wolters added two RBIs on a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning and a sacrifice fly in the eighth.

"We were trying to find a pitch in our zone," Story said. "If we didn't get it, then we took our walks. As a whole, we did a good job tonight."

Milwaukee had won four of five. But the Brewers had to scramble after Chase Anderson ripped open a callus on his right middle finger, sending him to the injured list and handing the ball to reliever Jacob Barnes for the start.

Barnes walked his first two batters and Arenado hit a three-run shot to center with one out in the first. Arenado tacked on a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer.

Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer for Milwaukee, and Ben Gamel had two hits and two RBIs. Donnie Hand provided a lift with three scoreless innings in relief of Barnes.

Gamel's two-run single off Carlos Estévez (1-0) put the Brewers in front in the fifth. But the Rockies went ahead to stay in the sixth.

Ryan McMahon scored on a wild pitch by Corbin Burnes (0-3), who was recalled from Triple-A to replace Anderson. Wolters' pinch-hit single made it 5-4 Colorado, and Blackmon added an RBI double.

"My first inning tonight was strong but the walks killed me in the (sixth)," Burnes said.

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela allowed two runs and four hits in four innings. Carlos Estévez (1-0) got one out for the win.

Story broke the game open with a three-run homer in the eighth off Jay Jackson. It was Story's eighth of the season.

"It felt like a really good team win for us," Story said. "It just felt good to win that game the way we did, putting up 11 runs."

BURNES RETURNS

Burnes scrambled into action when Anderson became unavailable. He returned to Milwaukee roughly 90 minutes before the game and was slated to be activated Thursday morning.

"I just happened to be here and with him going down, it allowed me to be active tonight," Burnes said. "It was a little weird having to play catch in the first inning, then sit down for a little bit then get back up again."

Burnes was sent to Triple-A San Antonio last month after allowing 11 homers in his first four starts. The Brewers insisted they wanted to keep him in a starting role but manager Craig Counsell said that since the team added Gio Gonzalez to the rotation, Burnes will now work out of the bullpen for the time being, just as he did during his impressive rookie season.

"With Gio and the starters throwing better, we needed some arms to help get some outs in the bullpen," Burnes said. "I don't think it will take long for me to transition back into that (role)."

TRAINER'S ROOM

Rockies: C Chris Iannetta reported no issues following a three-game rehab assignment with Class A Hartford. The veteran catcher has been out with a strained right lat since April 13, but Black provided no indication of when he might return. "He's feeling good," Black said. "I think we're going to see him at some point."

Brewers: OF Christian Yelich ramped up his workload, but missed a third straight game with a sore lower back. Counsell said Yelich likely will sit out the series finale against Colorado on Thursday, but could return this weekend at home against the Mets.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Jon Gray gets the ball on Thursday. He struggled in his last start, allowing five runs in 4 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Braves.

Brewers: RHP Freddy Peralta is scheduled to return to the mound after being sidelined by a sore shoulder. He went 1-0 with a 7.13 ERA in four starts before landing on the injured list on April 16.