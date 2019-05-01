Parker hits grand slam, leads Salt Lake over Tacoma

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) -- Jarrett Parker hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Salt Lake Bees to a 12-9 win over the Tacoma Rainiers on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Parker capped a five-run inning and gave the Bees a 12-9 lead after Matt Thaiss scored on a passed ball earlier in the inning.

Taylor Cole (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Nick Rumbelow (2-1) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Several Rainiers chipped in at the plate, as seven players had at least two hits. The Rainiers also recorded a season-high 16 base hits.