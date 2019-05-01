Huff hits grand slam, leads Hickory over Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) -- Samuel Huff hit a grand slam in the eighth inning, leading the Hickory Crawdads to an 11-6 win over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Huff scored Jonathan Ornelas, Matt Whatley, and Curtis Terry to give the Crawdads an 11-5 lead.

Pedro Gonzalez singled three times for Hickory. Ornelas doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base.

Scott Engler (2-1) got the win in relief while Greenville starter Brayan Bello (1-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.

Hickory took advantage of some erratic Greenville pitching, drawing a season-high nine walks in its victory.

In the losing effort, the Drive recorded a season-high 14 base hits. For the Drive, Devlin Granberg tripled and singled twice, scoring three runs. Brandon Howlett doubled and singled three times.