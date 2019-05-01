Caro hits walk-off single in 10th, Tennessee beats Jackson 3-2

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Roberto Caro hit a walk-off two-run single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Tennessee Smokies topped the Jackson Generals 3-2 on Wednesday.

The Generals took a 2-1 lead in the top of the 10th when Dominic Miroglio hit an RBI single, driving in Ryan Grotjohn.

Tennessee starter Tyson Miller struck out nine and walked one while allowing two hits over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Jordan Minch (4-1) got the win in relief while Kevin Ginkel (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game.