Vargas has 3 hits, leads Aguascalientes to 10-7 win over Dos Laredos

AGUASCALIENTES, Mexico (AP) -- Jose Vargas, Cristhian Presichi, Julian Castro and Carlos Rodriguez recorded three hits each, as Aguascalientes beat the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos 10-7 on Sunday.

Vargas singled three times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two. Presichi homered and singled twice, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Trailing 8-2 in the fifth, Dos Laredos cut into the lead when it put up four runs, including a two-run double by Johnny Davis.

After Dos Laredos added a run in the sixth, the Rieleros extended their lead in the eighth inning when Castro hit a two-run triple.

Aguascalientes starter Francisco Del Rosario (1-3) picked up the win despite allowing six runs over five innings. Opposing starter Jose Oyervides (2-2) took the loss in the Mexican League game after allowing seven runs and seven hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Tecolotes, Balbino Fuenmayor homered and singled, driving in two runs.