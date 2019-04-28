Delaplane helps to shut out Rancho Cucamonga, Modesto wins 7-0

MODESTO, Calif. (AP) -- Sam Delaplane and four other pitchers combined for a shutout as the Modesto Nuts defeated the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-0 on Sunday.

Delaplane (3-0) picked up the win after he struck out four over 1 2/3 scoreless innings. Gerardo Carrillo (1-2) went 3 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the California League game. He also struck out four and walked four.

In the bottom of the fourth, Modesto crossed the plate for four runs, including a double by Manny Pazos that scored Ariel Sandoval. The Nuts then added two runs in the fifth and a run in the sixth. In the fifth, Sandoval hit an RBI single, while Luis Liberato hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Eugene Helder in the sixth.

Pazos doubled and singled in the win.

The Quakes were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Nuts' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.