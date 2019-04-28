Beck leads Frisco to 6-4 win over Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) -- Preston Beck hit a two-run home run and had two hits as the Frisco RoughRiders topped the Springfield Cardinals 6-4 on Sunday.

Trailing 1-0 in the first, Springfield tied it up when Irving Lopez scored on a forceout.

After Frisco added a run in the second on a home run by Christian Lopes, the RoughRiders extended their lead with four runs in the third inning, including a two-run home run by Beck.

The Cardinals saw their comeback attempt come up short after Shane Billings hit an RBI single in the fifth inning to help cut the Frisco lead to 6-4.

Walker Weickel (2-0) got the win with 3 1/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Springfield starter Casey Meisner (0-2) took the loss in the Texas League game.

Dylan Carlson doubled and singled, also stealing a base for the Cardinals.