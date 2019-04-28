Braves acquire veteran left-hander Blevins from Oakland

Atlanta Braves newly acquired left-handed pitcher Jerry Blevins delivers against the Colorado Rockies during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 28, 2019, in Atlanta. Curtis Compton

The Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Jerry Blevins from the Oakland Athletics on Sunday for $1.

The 35-year-old Blevins made his Braves debut in Sunday's 8-7 win over the Colorado Rockies, recording one out and walking one batter in the seventh inning.

The Braves needed a left-hander for their bullpen and took a chance on Blevins, who posted a 4.85 ERA in 64 games with the New York Mets last season. He signed a minor league deal with Oakland before the season and had a 1.69 ERA in seven games with Triple-A Las Vegas.

"I was locating my fastball and found my curveball, which was missing last year," Blevins said.

He gets a $1.6 million salary while in the major leagues with the Braves, which comes to about $1.34 million for the rest of the season. He can earn $100,000 performance bonuses for 65 and 70 games as a pitcher.

Blevins has a 3.52 ERA in 12 seasons with Oakland, Washington and the Mets. He said he's happy to be back in the NL East and especially pleased he doesn't have to face the Braves' most proven hitters. Freddie Freeman and Nick Markakis.

"Anytime I can avoid facing Freeman and Markakis, it's a win for me," Blevins said. "I'm excited to be part of this team. Definite playoff contenders. It's great to be back in the big leagues and on the East Coast.

"I couldn't ask for a better position to be in with this team headed in the right direction. I want to win a World Series ring and this is about as good a place as any to get one. ... There is a history of winning and I want to be a part of the next World Series."

To make room for Blevins on the roster, Atlanta optioned right-hander Wes Parsons to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Arodys Vizcaíno to the 60-day injured list. Vizcaíno will miss the remainder of the season following shoulder surgery.