Boscan, Hernandez carry Quintana Roo to 7-2 win over Leon

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) -- Brian Hernandez singled three times, and Wilfredo Boscan allowed just two hits over five innings as the Tigres de Quintana Roo defeated the Bravos de Leon 7-2 on Sunday.

Boscan (1-0) allowed two runs while striking out five and walking two to get the win.

Up 2-0 in the fourth, Quintana Roo added to its lead when Manny Rodriguez hit a two-run home run.

Leon answered in the next half-inning, scoring two runs to cut the deficit to two, including a single by Luis Medina that scored Felix Pie.

Guillermo Moscoso (0-2) went four innings, allowing four runs and five hits in the Mexican League game. He also struck out one and walked one.