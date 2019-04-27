Pena leads Monterrey over Saltillo 11-3

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Ramiro Pena had three hits and three RBI as the Sultanes de Monterrey defeated the Saraperos de Saltillo 11-3 on Saturday.

Monterrey took the lead in the first when it crossed the plate for three runs, including a single by Yamaico Navarro that scored Sho Aranami.

After Monterrey added two runs in the fourth, the Saraperos cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Christian Zazueta hit an RBI single and Rainel Rosario drew a bases-loaded walk.

The Sultanes later scored in three additional innings to put the game out of reach, including three runs in the sixth.

Monterrey southpaw Jose De Paula (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on seven hits over five innings. Opposing starter Jonathan Castellanos (1-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and seven hits over four innings.

For the Saraperos, Rosario singled three times.