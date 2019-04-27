Gurriel Jr.’s homer leads Buffalo to 8-5 win over Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Buffalo Bisons to an 8-5 win over the Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Saturday.

The home run by Gurriel Jr. scored Andrew Guillotte and Jonathan Davis and was the game's last scoring play.

Zach Jackson (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Josh Martin (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Rob Brantly singled three times for the IronPigs.