O’Grady hits walk-off single in 10th, Louisville beats Norfolk 5-4

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Brian O'Grady hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Louisville Bats defeated the Norfolk Tides 5-4 on Saturday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Bats.

Josh VanMeter scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second.

The Tides tied the game 4-4 in the top of the ninth when Mason Williams hit a two-run home run.

Jackson Stephens (2-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jay Flaa (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Louisville took advantage of some erratic Norfolk pitching, drawing a season-high eight walks in its victory.