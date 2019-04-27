Riley’s homer leads Gwinnett to 16-3 win over Toledo

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) -- Austin Riley hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the Gwinnett Stripers to a 16-3 win over the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday.

The home run by Riley scored Rafael Ortega and Andres Blanco to tie the game 3-3.

Gwinnett later scored in five additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Sean Kazmar hit a two-run single and Pedro Florimon hit a two-run double to help punctuate the blowout.

Ben Rowen (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, three-hit relief while Toledo starter Beau Burrows (0-2) took the loss in the International League game.

Cameron Rupp homered and doubled for the Mud Hens.