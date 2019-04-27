Henry leads Carolina to 13-6 win over Potomac

ZEBULON, N.C. (AP) -- Payton Henry hit two home runs and drove in five runs, as the Carolina Mudcats defeated the Potomac Nationals 13-6 on Saturday.

Henry hit a solo shot in the first inning off Kyle Johnston and then hit a three-run homer in the fifth off Jeremy McKinney. Pat McInerney homered and doubled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair in the win.

Carolina starter Nelson Hernandez (3-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Johnston (1-4) took the loss in the Carolina League game after giving up eight runs and six hits over 1 2/3 innings.

Jakson Reetz singled twice, scoring two runs for the Nationals.

With the win, Carolina improved to 4-1 against Potomac this season.