Gittens hits walk-off homer, Trenton beats Erie 4-2

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Chris Gittens hit a walk-off two-run homer with one out in the seventh inning, as the Trenton Thunder defeated the Erie SeaWolves 4-2 in the first game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

The Thunder scored one run in the sixth before Erie answered in the next half-inning when Troy Montgomery scored on an error to tie the game 2-2.

Reliever Daniel Alvarez (3-0) got two outs to get the win. Mark Ecker (1-2) allowed two runs and got one out in the Eastern League game.