Castillo leads Dunedin to 3-0 win over Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Maximo Castillo allowed just one hit over six innings, leading the Dunedin Blue Jays over the Jupiter Hammerheads in a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Castillo (1-2) struck out seven and walked one to pick up the win.

In the second inning, Dunedin went up 1-0 early on a double by Samad Taylor that scored Norberto Obeso. The Blue Jays scored again in the ninth when Ryan Noda hit an RBI single and then scored on a double by Obeso.

Taylor Braley (0-1) went seven innings, allowing one run and two hits to take the hard-luck loss in the Florida State League game. He also struck out five and walked three.

The Hammerheads were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Blue Jays' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.