When he met the Seahawks, DK Metcalf was shirtless. So Pete Carroll took his off too

One Sports Illustrated writer has the Carolina Panthers picking Mississippi wide receiver D.K. Metcalf with the No. 16 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. AP

Former Ole Miss wide receiver DK Metcalf is known for his bulging muscles and amazing physique.

Photos of the 6-3, 228-pound receiver have gone viral, as he made other players he stood with side by side look tiny. His body fat percentage is allegedly 3 percent.

Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll? Not so much.

But that didn’t stop the 67-year-old coach from showing off what he has too.

In his first meeting with the Seahawks’ staff at the draft combine, Metcalf entered the room bare chested, without his shirt, surprising those in the room. The staff laughed.

The Seattle Seahawks tweeted a video the meeting after Metcalf was drafted in the second round of the NFL draft.

But Carroll had the biggest surprise. He took his shirt off too, though, his muscles were not as apparent as Metcalf’s.

“Well, I was surprised he came into our interview with his shirt off,” Carroll said in a video posted to the Seahawks’ Twitter account. And it kind of pissed me off, so I took my shirt off too...Not for long though.”

The story behind the shirts. (or lack thereof) pic.twitter.com/gF10m7eCVa — Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) April 27, 2019