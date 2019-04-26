Chester’s single leads Charlotte to 2-1 win over Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Carl Chester hit a run-scoring single in the third inning to give the Charlotte Stone Crabs a 2-1 win over the Lakeland Flying Tigers on Friday.

Thomas Milone scored on the play after he reached base with a double and advanced to third on a single by Chester.

In the top of the first, Charlotte grabbed the lead on a double by Jim Haley that scored Milone. Lakeland answered in the second inning when Zac Shepherd hit an RBI double, bringing home Reynaldo Rivera.

Jhonleider Salinas (1-2) got the win with three innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Lakeland starter Dane Myers (1-3) took the loss in the Florida State League game.