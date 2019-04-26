Getting Greedy: Browns select LSU’s Williams in second round

FILE - In this Nov. 11, 2017, file photo, LSU cornerback Andraez "Greedy" Williams (29) pulls in an interception in the end zone late in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Arkansas in Baton Rouge, La. Williams is a possible pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. AP Photo

Greedy Williams blanketed the SEC's best receivers. The Browns believe he can do the same in the NFL.

Cleveland got in on the run of cornerbacks taken in the second round of the draft on Friday night by trading up three spots to take LSU's Greedy Williams with the No. 46 overall pick.

Browns general manager John Dorsey sent the No. 46 and No. 144 picks to Indianapolis to jump up and select Williams, considered the best cornerback in college football's best conference.

"In all the evaluations, he has played some of the top caliber receivers in the SEC," Dorsey said. "If you really go watch him play the game, he is fluid. He is easy. He is a smooth moving corner and he does it effortlessly. Corners in the National Football League have to cover and this guy has all the skill sets to cover players."

Williams said he was shocked to be called by the Browns. So shocked, in fact, he missed their initial contact on another phone and had to call them back at their headquarters.

"I was just overwhelmed," Williams said on a conference call from Shreveport, Louisiana. "When I got the phone all from the 216, I was just filled with a lot of emotion. I'm still replaying the phone call."

The sixth cornerback selected in the second round, Williams will join fellow LSU alums Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry in Cleveland.

The Browns have become a trendy pick to make big noise next season and Williams wasn't afraid to ratchet up the hype when asked what he knew about Cleveland

"I know one thing: that the Browns are going to the Super Bowl this year," he said.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound Williams will competed for a starting job opposite Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick in 2018 who made the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

New Browns coach Freddie Kitchens said in today's pass-heavy game, cornerbacks like Williams are a necessity.

"You need more than one guy that can cover man to man and we feel like we have a couple guys here," Kitchens said. "But I think he offers an elite level from that standpoint, a skill set that enables him to cover. There's some guys that are going to get drafted in the next couple days that he covered and covered well and that's kind of apples to apples there."

The Browns didn't have a first-round pick this season after Dorsey traded it to the New York Giants in March as part of the deal for Beckham.