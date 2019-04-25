Sports
Lee Corso packed up and left during ESPN’s broadcast of the 2019 NFL Draft
Recapping the top 10 picks in the NFL Draft
Lee Corso made a brief appearance Thursday during ESPN’s coverage of the NFL Draft.
Before the draft began, the 83-year-old Corso continued his tradition of placing items on his head to show his favorite for the day. This usual involved the head of a mascot costume from the college team he thinks will win.
But on Thursday, Corso put on a big head of Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. But Corso wasn’t around to see Haskins get drafted by Washington with the 15th overall pick.
That’s because Corso began packing up his things and said he had to go. He said his farewell to his “College GameDay” co-hosts Rece Davis, Desmond Howard and Kirk Herbstreit.
Corso said: “I’ll see you guys in the fall.”
There was no word on whether or not this was planned, but Corso seemed ready to leave.
This was when he put on the Haskins head:
UPDATE: ESPN said Friday that it expected Corso would only work part of the draft, so this was planned.
Comments