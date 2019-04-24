Casey’s double leads Rancho Cucamonga to 3-2 win over Inland Empire

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) -- Donovan Casey hit a run-scoring double in the seventh inning, leading the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes to a 3-2 win over the Inland Empire 66ers on Wednesday.

The double by Casey, part of a two-run inning, gave the Quakes a 2-1 lead before Devin Mann hit an RBI single later in the inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Inland Empire cut into the deficit on a solo home run by Torii Hunter.

Wills Montgomerie (2-0) got the win in relief while Denny Brady (1-2) took the loss in the California League game.