Ascanio hits walk-off single in 10th, Palm Beach beats Jupiter 2-1

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- Rayder Ascanio hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Palm Beach Cardinals defeated the Jupiter Hammerheads 2-1 on Wednesday. The Cardinals swept the three-game series with the win.

Zach Kirtley scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a ground out by Yariel Gonzalez.

In the top of the sixth, Jupiter broke a scoreless tie on a solo home run by James Nelson. Palm Beach answered in the seventh inning when Chase Pinder scored on an error.

Ascanio singled three times in the win.

Patrick Dayton (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Colton Hock (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Palm Beach improved to 6-1 against Jupiter this season.