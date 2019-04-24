Wren’s single leads Greenville over Hagerstown in 8 innings

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP) -- Jordan Wren hit an RBI single in the top of the eighth inning to help lead the Greenville Drive to a 4-2 win over the Hagerstown Suns on Wednesday.

Grant Williams scored the go-ahead run on the single after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by Cole Brannen. Later in the inning, Greenville added an insurance run when Brannen scored on a sacrifice fly by Triston Casas.

The Drive tied the game 2-2 in the seventh when Casas scored when a runner was thrown out.

Starters Chris Machamer and Francys Peguero turned in great performances for Greenville and Hagerstown, respectively. Machamer allowed two runs and nine hits over six innings. He also struck out three and walked one. Peguero allowed one run and three hits over six innings. He also struck out eight and walked one.

Logan Browning (2-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Jhonatan German (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.