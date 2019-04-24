Stewart, Twins to take on Verlander, Astros on Wednesday

Minnesota Twins (13-8, first in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (14-9, second in the AL West)

Houston; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Houston and Minnesota will meet at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.

The Astros are 7-1 in home games. Houston's team on-base percentage of .353 is fourth in the MLB. Alex Bregman leads the team with an OBP of .429.

The Twins are 8-4 on the road. The Minnesota pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.60. Jose Berrios leads the team with a 2.97 earned run average. The Astros won the last meeting 10-4. Hector Rondon recorded his second victory and Jose Altuve went 1-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs for Houston. Trevor Hildenberger took his first loss for Minnesota.

TOP PERFORMERS: Altuve leads the Astros with nine home runs and is batting .289. George Springer is 12-for-39 with three doubles, four home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

Eddie Rosario leads the Twins with 10 home runs and has 23 RBIs. Mitch Garver is 15-for-34 with four doubles, five home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 6-4, .278 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Twins: 6-4, .277 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Lance McCullers Jr.: 10-day IL (elbow).

Twins Injuries: Addison Reed: 10-day IL (thumb), Gabriel Moya: 10-day IL (shoulder), Matt Magill: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Sano: 10-day IL (heel).