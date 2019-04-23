Young, Caro lead Tennessee to 11-4 win over Chattanooga

KODAK, Tenn. (AP) -- Jared Young hit a two-run double in the first inning, and Roberto Caro had two hits and scored two runs as the Tennessee Smokies topped the Chattanooga Lookouts 11-4 on Tuesday.

The double by Young, part of a three-run inning, tied the game 2-2 before P.J. Higgins hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Tennessee later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run fourth, when Robel Garcia hit a two-run double to help put the game out of reach.

Tennessee right-hander Cory Abbott (2-0) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing three runs on six hits over six innings. Opposing starter Tejay Antone (1-2) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and five hits over three innings.

The seven extra-base hits for Tennessee included a season-high seven doubles.

For the Lookouts, Ibandel Isabel singled three times.