Wong, Brosseau lift Durham over Louisville 9-2

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Kean Wong doubled and singled twice, scoring four runs while driving in two as the Durham Bulls beat the Louisville Bats 9-2 on Tuesday.

Michael Brosseau tripled and singled twice with four RBIs for Durham.

Durham started the scoring in the first inning when Wong and Brosseau hit RBI singles.

After Durham added two runs in the second, the Bats cut into the deficit in the third inning when Josh VanMeter hit an RBI single, driving in Blake Trahan.

Oliver Drake (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Louisville starter Vladimir Gutierrez (1-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Christian Colon reached base four times for the Bats.