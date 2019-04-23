Varsho, Westbrook lead Jackson to 3-0 win over Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Daulton Varsho hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, and Jamie Westbrook homered and scored two runs as the Jackson Generals defeated the Birmingham Barons 3-0 on Tuesday.

The home run by Varsho scored Westbrook and was the game's last scoring play.

In the top of the first, Jackson grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Westbrook.

Jackson starter Sam Lewis (1-1) picked up the win after allowing five hits over six scoreless innings. Opposing starter Felix Paulino (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after allowing three runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Barons were blanked for the second time this season, while the Generals' staff recorded their fourth shutout of the year.