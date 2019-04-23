Peralta, Gruener and Matson shut out Asheville, Delmarva wins 7-0

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) -- Ofelky Peralta, Nick Gruener and Zach Matson combined for a shutout as the Delmarva Shorebirds topped the Asheville Tourists 7-0 on Tuesday.

Matson (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out five and walked one over 2 1/3 scoreless innings. Eric Hepple (0-1) went 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs and two hits while striking out two in the South Atlantic League game.

Delmarva scored four runs in the seventh, including a single by Nick Horvath that scored Ben Breazeale. The Shorebirds scored again in the eighth inning, when they crossed the plate for three runs, including RBI singles by Breazeale and Branden Becker.

The Tourists were blanked for the second time this season, while the Shorebirds' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.