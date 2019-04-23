Arizona tops Pirates 12-4; Bucs’ Burdi exits with arm injury

Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Nick Burdi, right, holds his arm after delivering a pitch during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Pittsburgh, Monday, April 22, 2019. Burdi left the game with a team trainer, and the Diamondbacks won 12-4. AP Photo

Pirates reliever Nick Burdi left in tears with a right arm injury, a chilling low point for Pittsburgh in a 12-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday night.

Burdi, who had Tommy John surgery in 2017, had already given up five runs in a third of an inning when he fired a 96 mph fastball to Jarrod Dyson. The 26-year-old Burdi shrugged his right arm after releasing the pitch then crumpled to the ground. Surrounded by teammates, a trainer and manager Clint Hurdle, Burdi sobbed on the mound before standing and walking off holding his arm. The team said he was dealing with pain in his biceps and right elbow.

The scene came after the Diamondbacks had already put the finishing touches on a massive rally that turned a three-run deficit into their major league leading ninth comeback win of the season.

David Peralta hit a bases-clearing triple off Kyle Crick (0-1) in the seventh and Christian Walker smacked a two-run homer off Burdi two batters later. Eduardo Escobar hit his third home run of the season and finished with three hits and three RBIs.

Arizona starter Zack Godley only lasted four-plus innings, allowing four runs on seven hits, with four walks and two strikeouts. Matt Andriese (3-1) picked up the win in relief.

RAYS 6, ROYALS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Mike Zunino returned from the paternity list and hit his first home run for Tampa Bay, a two-run shot that helped stop a season-high four-game skid with a win over Kansas City.

Yandy Diaz, Brandon Lowe and Daniel Robertson also drove in runs for the AL East leaders, who scored three times in the seventh to come from behind against Brad Keller (2-2). It's the ninth time this season the Royals have lost after holding a lead in the sixth inning or beyond.

Pitching while appealing a five-game suspension for his role in a benches-clearing fracas with the Chicago White Sox last week, Keller allowed five runs and seven hits over 6 1/3 innings.

Alex Gordon, Hunter Dozier and Jorge Soler hit solo homers for the Royals, who have lost four straight.

Wilmer Font (1-0) struck out the only batter he faced to get the win. Emilio Pagan pitched the ninth for his first career save.

METS 5, PHILLIES 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Matz atoned for a dismal start last week in Philadelphia by pitching six fine innings, and Jeff McNeil homered as New York dealt the Phillies their fourth loss in five games.

Slugger Bryce Harper struck out twice and was ejected Mark Carlson four batters after being called out on strikes.

Matz (2-1) allowed one run and three hits.

The Phillies Jake Arrieta (3-2) got chased in the seventh.

Pete Alonso hit an RBI double in a two-run third and was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the seventh. McNeil hit a solo home run in the fifth.

Rhys Hoskins homered for the Phillies.

WHITE SOX 12, ORIOLES 2

BALTIMORE (AP) — José Abreu homered and drove in five runs, James McCann had a homer and four RBIs and Chicago beat bumbling Baltimore.

McCann's three-run drive off David Hess (1-4) highlighted a four-run fifth inning, and Abreu's shot with a man on sparked a four-run seventh against Tanner Scott.

Abreu also had an RBI single in the fifth and singled in two runs during a four-run eighth.

The rebuilding Orioles have lost four straight, fell to 1-10 at home and drew just 8,555 — their fifth time under 10,000 at Camden Yards this season.

Catcher Jesús Sucre pitched the ninth for Baltimore. The Orioles' runs came on an RBI double by Trey Mancini in the fifth and solo homer by Pedro Severino in the ninth.

CARDINALS 13, BREWERS 5

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Dexter Fowler had a four-hit game with his first home run this season and four RBIs to lead St. Louis over Milwaukee.

Paul Goldschmidt hit his ninth home run and had three hits and three RBIs for the Cardinals. St. Louis outhit Milwaukee 18-5, set a season high for runs and won its third straight.

Fowler had the fifth four-hit game of his career, his first since June 9, 2013, against San Diego.

Ryan Braun, Hernán Pérez, Yasmani Grandal and Travis Shaw homered for Milwaukee, which has lost five of six.

Jack Flaherty (2-1) allowed four runs and three hits — all homers — in six innings. He struck out 10.

Adrian Houser (0-1) lost in his season debut and first big league start, giving up five runs and nine hits in four-plus innings.

TWINS 9, ASTROS 5

HOUSTON (AP) — Jorge Polanco had four hits, including a two-run homer, and drove in four runs to lead Minnesota over Houston for its fourth straight win.

Max Kepler and Nelson Cruz had RBI singles around Polanco's two-run single in a four-run sixth as the Twins built a 7-1 lead. Polanco homered in the eighth.

C.J. Cron put Minnesota ahead with a two-run double in the first, and Jason Castro led off the second with a home run.

Jake Odorizzi (2-2) won his second straight, allowing two runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Houston has lost four of five since a 10-game winning streak. Brad Peacock (2-1) gave up three runs and five hits in six innings.

Carlos Correa had a three-run homer in the seventh for the Astros.