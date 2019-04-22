Arraez’s single leads Pensacola to 7-4 win over Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) -- Luis Arraez hit a two-run single in the fourth inning, leading the Pensacola Blue Wahoos to a 7-4 win over the Mobile BayBears on Monday.

The single by Arraez capped a three-run inning and tied the game 4-4 after Taylor Grzelakowski hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

The Blue Wahoos took the lead for good in the fifth when Caleb Hamilton hit an RBI single, scoring Brian Schales.

Starter Brusdar Graterol (2-0) got the win while Zack Kelly (1-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.

With the win, Pensacola improved to 6-2 against Mobile this season.