Webb, Aviles Jr. carry Biloxi to 7-1 win over Jacksonville

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) -- Luis Aviles Jr. had three hits and scored two runs, and Braden Webb didn't allow a hit in five innings as the Biloxi Shuckers beat the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 7-1 on Monday.

Webb (1-3) picked up the win after he struck out one and walked four while allowing one run.

Biloxi went up 4-0 in the third after Weston Wilson hit a two-run home run.

The Jumbo Shrimp cut into the deficit in the fifth inning when Stone Garrett scored on a wild pitch.

The Shuckers later added two runs in the sixth and one in the eighth. In the sixth, Cooper Hummel hit a two-run single, while Michael O'Neill scored on a wild pitch in the eighth.

Robert Dugger (0-4) went five innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Southern League game. He also struck out six and walked two.