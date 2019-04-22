Dunshee leads Midland to 4-0 win over Tulsa

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Parker Dunshee allowed just four hits over seven innings, leading the Midland RockHounds over the Tulsa Drillers in a 4-0 win on Monday.

Dunshee (1-2) struck out six and walked two to get the win.

Up 1-0 in the fourth, Midland added to its lead when Kevin Merrell hit an RBI single, scoring Mikey White.

The RockHounds later tacked on a run in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Chase Calabuig hit an RBI single, while Nate Mondou hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Greg Deichmann in the eighth.

Dustin May (1-1) went five innings, allowing two runs and three hits in the Texas League game. He also struck out three and walked two.

The Drillers were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the RockHounds' staff recorded their third shutout of the year.