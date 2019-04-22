Houck, Dalbec lead Portland to 7-0 win over Hartford

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) -- Tanner Houck tossed a one-hit shutout and Bobby Dalbec hit a two-run home run and scored two runs, as the Portland Sea Dogs topped the Hartford Yard Goats 7-0 on Monday.

Houck (2-1) picked up the win after he struck out nine.

In the bottom of the second, Portland scored three runs, including an RBI double by Luke Tendler and an RBI single by Oscar Hernandez. The Sea Dogs then added two runs in both the third and fourth innings. In the third, Tate Matheny hit a two-run single, while Dalbec hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Brandon Gold (1-1) went two innings, allowing five runs and seven hits in the Eastern League game. He also struck out five and walked one.

The Yard Goats were held scoreless for the third time this season, while the Sea Dogs' staff recorded their second shutout of the year.