SMU basketball signs 3 transfers to join program next season
Transfer players Isiah Jasey, Tyson Jolly and Darius McNeill have signed with SMU and will join the program next season.
Coach Tim Jankovich announced the signings Monday.
Jolly is a 6-foot-4 guard who played 20 games at Baylor as a freshman in 2017-18 before transferring to Trinity Valley Community College. He was a junior college All-American after averaging 22.6 points, 12.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.6 steals and 1.5 blocks last season at the Texas school.
Darius McNeill, a 6-3 guard from Houston, started 58 games the past two seasons at California. After setting a Cal freshman record with 63 made 3-pointers, he averaged 11 points as a sophomore last season.
Jasey, a 6-10 forward from Killeen, Texas, decided to leave Texas A&M last December. He played five games for the Aggies last season, and 20 games overall the past two seasons.
