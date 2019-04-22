Baltimore takes 3-game skid into matchup with Chicago

Chicago White Sox (8-12, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (8-15, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Manny Banuelos (1-0, 3.48 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 9 strikeouts) Orioles: David Hess (1-3, 5.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Baltimore enters the game as losers of their last three games.

The Orioles are 1-9 in home games. Baltimore hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .303 this season, led by Trey Mancini with a mark of .396.

The White Sox are 5-6 on the road. The Chicago pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 5.44. Carlos Rodon leads the team with a 2.89 earned run average. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mancini leads the Orioles with six home runs and has 13 RBIs. Dwight Smith Jr. is 12-for-37 with four doubles, four home runs and 13 RBIs over the last 10 games for Baltimore.

Yoan Moncada leads the White Sox with six home runs home runs and is slugging .610. Eloy Jimenez is 7-for-39 with two doubles, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 3-7, .254 batting average, 5.83 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

White Sox: 5-5, .245 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by one run

Orioles Injuries: Nate Karns: 10-day IL (forearm), Richard Bleier: 10-day IL (lat), Dwight Smith Jr.: day-to-day (right quad tightness), Mark Trumbo: 60-day IL (knee).

White Sox Injuries: Michael Kopech: 60-day IL (elbow), Lucas Giolito: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Jay: 10-day IL (hip).