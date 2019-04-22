Arizona to visit Pittsburgh Monday

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-11, third in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (12-7, first in the NL Central)

Pittsburgh; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Zack Godley (1-1, 6.26 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Pirates: Joe Musgrove (1-1, 0.81 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Pirates favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh and Arizona will square off at PNC Park on Monday.

The Pirates are 6-3 in home games. Pittsburgh is slugging .366 as a unit. Cole Tucker leads the team with a .857 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks are 7-6 on the road. Arizona's team on-base percentage of .322 is 15th in the majors. Christian Walker leads the team with an OBP of .413. This is the first game between these teams in 2019.

TOP PERFORMERS: Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 10 extra base hits and is slugging .591. Colin Moran is 5-for-22 with a double, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

Walker leads the Diamondbacks with six home runs home runs and is slugging .706. John Ryan Murphy is 4-for-20 with three home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 7-3, .214 batting average, 2.17 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .243 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Jordan Lyles: day-to-day (hand), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Gregory Polanco: 10-day IL (shoulder), Starling Marte: 10-day IL (abdominal contusion), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jose Osuna: 10-day IL (neck), Kevin Newman: 10-day IL (finger), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (left clavicle), Adam Frazier: day-to-day (back).

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), T.J. McFarland: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (quad).