Aranami hits walk-off single in 10th, Monterrey beats Quintana Roo 3-2

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) -- Sho Aranami hit a walk-off single with one out in the 10th inning, as the Sultanes de Monterrey topped the Tigres de Quintana Roo 3-2 in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Amadeo Zazueta scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.

Ramiro Pena hit a solo home run in the third inning to give the Sultanes a 1-0 lead. The Tigres came back to take the lead in the sixth inning when Brian Hernandez and Manny Rodriguez hit RBI singles.

Monterrey tied the game 2-2 in the sixth when Marco Guzman hit an RBI double, bringing home Yadir Drake.

The Sultanes had five relievers combine to throw five scoreless innings in the victory. Nicolas Heredia (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Juan Rodriguez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

Monterrey took advantage of some erratic Quintana Roo pitching, drawing a season-high 10 walks in its victory.

The Sultanes swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 8-7.