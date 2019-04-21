Amador’s single leads Monclova to 5-3 win over Durango

MONCLOVA, Mexico (AP) -- Rodolfo Amador hit a two-run single in the eighth inning, leading the Acereros del Norte to a 5-3 win over the Generales de Durango on Sunday.

The single by Amador scored Bruce Maxwell and Alfredo Lopez and was the game's last scoring play.

The Acereros tied the game 3-3 when Francisco Peguero scored on an error in the third.

Fernando Salas (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Isaac Jimenez (0-1) took the loss in the Mexican League game.

The four extra-base hits for Monclova included a season-high four doubles.

In the losing effort, Durango got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Daniel Mayora homered and doubled, driving in two runs.