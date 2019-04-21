Rodriguez’s double leads Dos Laredos to 10-5 win over Yucatan

NUEVO LAREDO, Mexico (AP) -- Josh Rodriguez hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, leading the Tecolotes de los Dos Laredos to a 10-5 win over the Leones de Yucatan on Sunday.

The double by Rodriguez came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Tecolotes a 6-4 lead. Later in the inning, Arturo Rodriguez hit an RBI double, scoring J. Rodriguez.

Starter Kenneth Sigman (1-1) got the win while Norman Elenes (0-2) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

Yeison Asencio homered and singled twice for the Leones. Alex Valdez homered and singled, scoring two runs.