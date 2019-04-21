Rosa, Ferreiro lead the way for Laguna

OAXACA, Mexico (AP) -- Viosergy Rosa was a triple short of the cycle as the Algodoneros Union Laguna topped the Guerreros de Oaxaca 4-2 on Sunday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Algodoneros and a three-game winning streak for the Guerreros.

Francisco Ferreiro doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Laguna.

Laguna broke a scoreless tie in the top of the sixth when Rosa hit a solo home run and Ciro Norzagaray hit an RBI single.

After Laguna added two runs, the Guerreros cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Eric Meza hit an RBI single and Samar Leyva hit a sacrifice fly.

Starter Frankie De La Cruz (3-0) got the win while Juan Sandoval (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Mexican League game.

For the Guerreros, Leyva tripled and singled.