Sheets, Booker lift Birmingham over Jackson 10-4

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) -- Gavin Sheets homered and singled, driving in three runs and scoring a pair as the Birmingham Barons beat the Jackson Generals 10-4 on Sunday.

Joel Booker doubled and singled twice with two runs for Birmingham.

Birmingham started the scoring in the first inning when Sheets hit a two-run home run.

After Birmingham added a run in the second when Blake Rutherford scored on a forceout, the Generals cut into the deficit in the third inning when Andy Young hit a solo home run and Daulton Varsho hit a sacrifice fly.

The Barons later added three runs in the third and four in the sixth. In the third, Sheets and Micker Adolfo hit RBI singles, while Laz Rivera hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Luis Gonzalez in the sixth.

Birmingham starter Jimmy Lambert (2-1) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and eight hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Bo Takahashi (2-1) took the loss in the Southern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and eight hits over four innings.

For the Generals, Young homered and singled.