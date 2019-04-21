Jankins leads San Antonio to 6-0 win over Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Thomas Jankins allowed just one hit over five innings, leading the San Antonio Missions over the Nashville Sounds in a 6-0 win in the second game of a doubleheader on Sunday.

Jankins (1-0) picked up the win after he walked two.

In the top of the second, San Antonio crossed the plate for four runs, including a single by Tyrone Taylor that scored Tuffy Gosewisch. The Missions then added single runs in the third and seventh innings. In the third, Gosewisch hit an RBI single, while Jake Hager hit a solo home run in the seventh.

Wes Benjamin (0-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing four runs and three hits in the Pacific Coast League game. He also struck out one and walked two.

The Sounds were held off the scoreboard for the second time this season, while the Missions' staff recorded their first shutout of the year.

The teams split the doubleheader after Nashville won the first game 3-1.