Reds aim for series sweep against Padres

Cincinnati Reds (8-12, fifth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (11-11, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-1, 2.65 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 5.06 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Padres favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati can secure a series sweep over San Diego with a win.

The Padres are 4-8 on their home turf. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .288 this season, led by Fernando Tatis Jr. with a mark of .365.

The Reds are 3-7 on the road. Cincinnati's team on-base percentage of .255 is last in the majors. Tucker Barnhart leads the club with an OBP of .380. The Reds won the last meeting 4-2. Luis Castillo recorded his second victory and Jesse Winker went 1-for-1 with a home run and an RBI for Cincinnati. Eric Lauer registered his third loss for San Diego.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with six home runs and has 13 RBIs. Austin Hedges is 4-for-36 with a double, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Winker leads the Reds with six home runs and has 10 RBIs. Yasiel Puig is 7-for-35 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 4-6, .204 batting average, 3.96 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

Reds: 6-4, .188 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by four runs

Padres Injuries: Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 10-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 10-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).