Marlins aim for series sweep over Nationals

Washington Nationals (9-10, fourth in the NL East) vs. Miami Marlins (6-15, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-1, 5.56 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 28 strikeouts) Marlins: Trevor Richards (1-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 21 strikeouts)

LINE: Nationals favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Miami can secure a series sweep over Washington with a win.

The Marlins are 4-7 against NL East opponents. The Miami pitching staff has a team ERA of 4.67, Caleb Smith leads the staff with a mark of 2.35.

The Nationals are 6-7 in division matchups. The Washington offense has compiled a .261 batting average as a team this season, good for eighth in the National League. Anthony Rendon leads the team with an average of .371. The Marlins won the last meeting 9-3. Jose Urena secured his first victory and Curtis Granderson went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBIs for Miami. Max Scherzer registered his third loss for Washington.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starlin Castro leads the Marlins with 20 hits and has six RBIs. Austin Dean is 5-for-22 with a double, a triple, a home run and six RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

Rendon leads the Nationals with six home runs and has 18 RBIs. Matt Adams is 7-for-23 with three doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Marlins: 3-7, .212 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by 17 runs

Nationals: 5-5, .281 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Marlins Injuries: Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Austin Brice: 10-day IL (gastroenteritis), Garrett Cooper: 10-day IL (calf).

Nationals Injuries: Austen Williams: 10-day IL (shoulder), Justin Miller: 10-day IL (back), Koda Glover: 10-day IL (forearm), Trea Turner: 10-day IL (finger), Anthony Rendon: day-to-day (elbow).